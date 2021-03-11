First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $7.56 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,875,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,597,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,159 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

