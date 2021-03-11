First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $15.33 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,328,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,685,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,996,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

