First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $20.98 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,977,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

VGLT traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $85.05. 9,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $109.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

