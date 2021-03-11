First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,716 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.55. 85,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

