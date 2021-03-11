First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 3,150 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,857. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average is $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,434 shares of company stock worth $58,649,585 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

