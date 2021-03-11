First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 8,207 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after acquiring an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.46. 14,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.01. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

