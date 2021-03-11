First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 510,342 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 510,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,551,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. 15,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,638. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

