First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,168. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $71.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

