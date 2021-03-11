First Quantum Minerals (FM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

3/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$35.00.

2/25/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to C$33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$28.00.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

1/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

1/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.50 to C$31.00.

1/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.68 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$31.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

