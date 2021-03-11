First Quantum Minerals (FM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.
- 3/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$35.00.
- 2/25/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00.
- 2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/19/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to C$33.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.00 to C$28.00.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$28.00.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.
- 1/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.
- 1/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.50 to C$31.00.
- 1/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00.
Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.68 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$31.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44.
