First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF):
- 3/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 1/11/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.50 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
FQVLF traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 25,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 2.20.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.