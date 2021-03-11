First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF):

3/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/11/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.50 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FQVLF traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 25,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

