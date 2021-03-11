First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.93

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.93 and traded as high as C$27.27. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$26.68, with a volume of 2,102,330 shares.

FM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.76.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

