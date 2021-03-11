First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,836 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

