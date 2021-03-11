First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.76.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7,977.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,922,544 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $187,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836,843 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 5,075.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,269,614 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $201,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in First Solar by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,100,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $280,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 273.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.