First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the February 11th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IFV stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

