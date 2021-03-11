First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 75,444 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMS stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

