First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.90. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $119.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

