First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 11th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,805,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,091,000.

Shares of FIV stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,277. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

