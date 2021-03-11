FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,793,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.