FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.28

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.28 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 94.05 ($1.23). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 91.65 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,753,518 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

