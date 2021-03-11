FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Update

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the February 11th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,656,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of NYSE:FMAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 16,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

