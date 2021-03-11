Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,839 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

