Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,442,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,223,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,095,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.03. The company had a trading volume of 121,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $124.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

