Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Raised by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up about 2.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.36% of Five Below worth $35,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,120. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $201.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.74.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.