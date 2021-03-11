Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as high as $6.64. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 175,321 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 50,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 171,238 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,011,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.