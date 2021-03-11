Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Five9 by 22.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $2,107,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,184,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $201.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.