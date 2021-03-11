Flamingo Trading 45.3% Higher This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $73.01 million and $41.73 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.82 or 0.00497163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.00578218 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00074039 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

