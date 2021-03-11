Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

