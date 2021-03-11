FLETA (FLETA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $890,629.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. FLETA has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $890,629.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00052111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00715239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,861,799 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.