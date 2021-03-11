Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

OTCMKTS:FCREY remained flat at $$9.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.