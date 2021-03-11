Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.87. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 86,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

