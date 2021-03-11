Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.87. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 86,110 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.52.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
