Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,274. The company has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last ninety days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

