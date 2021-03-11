Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $580.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. 17.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

