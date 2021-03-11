FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $216,402,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,636,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. 1,982,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,140. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

