FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FLIR Systems worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

