Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,212 shares during the period. Fluent comprises approximately 8.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 2.80% of Fluent worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fluent by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT remained flat at $$6.30 on Thursday. 15,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,231. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $480.91 million, a PE ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

