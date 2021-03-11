Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.64. 1,095,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,832,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.86 million, a PE ratio of 166.04 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fluent by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 106.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fluent by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

