Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.00

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $111.17, with a volume of 54743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

