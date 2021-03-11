Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDYPY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PDYPY stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $111.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

