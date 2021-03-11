FLUX (FLUX) Tops One Day Volume of $3,327.00

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One FLUX token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLUX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. FLUX has a total market cap of $176,598.80 and $3,327.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLUX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.47 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.06 or 0.00580970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072793 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 343,570 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . FLUX’s official website is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.