FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FLYLF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 12,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

