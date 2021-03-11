Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the February 11th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,492,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 333,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,615. Focus Graphite has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

