FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Short Interest Up 312.3% in February

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the February 11th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,903,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETFM remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 173,467,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,442,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. FOMO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. owns and operates kanab.club, a social network site that targets cannabis market worldwide. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

