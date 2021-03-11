FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Short Interest Up 312.3% in February

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the February 11th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,903,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ETFM remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 173,467,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,442,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. FOMO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About FOMO
Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.