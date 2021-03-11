Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after buying an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 249,095 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 216,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,443. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

