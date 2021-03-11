Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) (TSE:FAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.64. Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 21,550 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,185.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.53.

Foraco International SA (FAR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

