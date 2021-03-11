Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $293.00

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 137874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 219.67 ($2.87).

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £653.93 million and a P/E ratio of -956.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 84,407 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £209,329.36 ($273,490.15).

Forterra Company Profile (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

