Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:FTTRF opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

