Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.88.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.