Fortis Advisors LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 10.4% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,541,000.

MTUM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,313 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.77.

