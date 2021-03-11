Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.27. 32,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

