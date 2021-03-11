Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Fortis makes up approximately 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Fortis worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fortis by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 492,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,052. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

